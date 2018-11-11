Trump, World Leaders and WFTL Recognize Our Veterans

President Trump and dozens of world leaders paid tribute on Sunday to U.S. and allied soldiers who gave their lives in World War I. The event was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

World War I lasted for four years and resulted in the signing of the armistice, or peace treaty, between the allies and Germany, hence the name “Armistice Day.”

Speaking at the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial in a suburb of Paris, where more than 1,500 American soldiers are buried, Trump said, “We are gathered together at this hallowed resting place to pay tribute to the brave Americans who gave their last breath in that mighty struggle.”

He added, “It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.”

Earlier on Sunday, Trump and other leaders gathered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the base of the Arc de Triomphe, as bells tolled all across Europe’s Western Front and fighter jets flew above, marking the moment the war drew to a close at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

French President Emmanuel Macron also gave a speech at the event. In it, he warned against nationalism in the U.S. and Europe, saying, “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism.” He added that nations who put their interests first and decide “who cares about the others…erase the most precious thing a nation can have… Its moral values.”

Trump has repeatedly referred to himself as a “nationalist.” At a news conference last week, Trump defended told reporters, “You know what the word is? I love our country. You have nationalists. You have globalists. I also love the world and I don’t mind helping the world, but we have to straighten out our country first. We have a lot of problems.”

France was the epicenter of World War I, the first global conflict. Its role as host of the main international commemoration highlighted the point that the world mustn’t stumble into war again, as it did so quickly and catastrophically with World War II.

850 WFTL would like to recognize the bravery and American pride of all of those who fought or served in World War I and at any time, on this Veteran’s Day. We thank you for your service to your country and the world.

Happy Veterans Day from 850 WFTL.