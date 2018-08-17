Trump’s Military Parade Postponed Due to Price Tag

A military parade requested by President Trump that had been planned for November in Washington has been postponed until at least next year, the Defense Department said.

‘We originally targeted November 10, 2018, for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019,’ Defense Department Spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement.

The parade to honor U.S. military veterans and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The parade was going to have helicopters, fighter jets, and tanks rolling through the streets of Washington. The Pentagon says the estimated cost of the parade had ballooned to $92-million…to which President Trump tweeted:

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

Pres. Trump says he is canceling plans for a military parade through the streets of Washington, D.C. because the price was “ridiculously high.” Yesterday, U.S. officials said the event could cost $92 million, a significant increase to initial estimates. https://t.co/WU06xm14sd pic.twitter.com/fWgYhgS7uy — ABC News (@ABC) August 17, 2018

