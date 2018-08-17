Trump’s Military Parade Postponed Due to Price Tag

A military parade requested by President Trump that had been planned for November in Washington has been postponed until at least next year, the Defense Department said.
‘We originally targeted November 10, 2018, for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019,’ Defense Department Spokesman Colonel Rob Manning said in a statement.
The parade to honor U.S. military veterans and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

The parade was going to have helicopters, fighter jets, and tanks rolling through the streets of Washington. The Pentagon says the estimated cost of the parade had ballooned to $92-million…to which President Trump tweeted:

The post Trump’s Military Parade Postponed Due to Price Tag appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sentencing Day For FLL Airport Shooter Orlando Student Denied School Lunch Because She Was 15 Cents Short Baby Dies During Nap at Unlicensed South Florida Daycare Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Must Provide Proof of Russian Hacking Claim by COB The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/17/18 Florida School Receives Death Threats After Turning Away 6-Year-Old With Dreadlocks
Comments