Trump’s Weekend: Stone, Another Shutdown?

President Trump has had a busy weekend, following the arrest of his longtime friend Roger Stone and the temporary reopening of the federal government.

Stone says that he plans to “testify honestly” when asked whether he would consider cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian investigation.

Stone made the comments to ABC News on Sunday morning, two days after he was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale.

Mueller has charged Stone, a one-time friend of President Trump, with lying, obstruction and witness tampering during the investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stone tells ABC News, “That’s a question that I’d have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion. If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I didn’t know about – which I know of none – but if there is I would certainly testify honestly.”

Stone adds that he would “also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president.”

However, he cautions that their discussions were “political in nature” and denied ever discussing Russia or the investigation with the President. Stone claims, “I never discussed these matters with the president, and everything that I did … is constitutionally protected free speech. That’s what I engaged in – it’s called politics,” he said.

The indictment, which includes seven counts, stops short of claiming that Stone engaged in conspiracy.

Mueller says Stone tried to obtain information about hacked Democratic Party emails through an unidentified senior Trump campaign official.

After Stone was released on bond, he said that he would not testify against the President “because I would have to bear false witness. There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself.”

President Trump has tried to distance himself from Stone, tweeting:

….about all of the one sided Fake Media coverage (collusion with Crooked H?) that I had to endure during my very successful presidential campaign. What about the now revealed bias by Facebook and many others. Roger Stone didn’t even work for me anywhere near the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

CBS reports that in the Roger Stone indictment, data was “released during the 2016 Election to damage Hillary Clinton.” Oh really! What about the Fake and Unverified “Dossier,” a total phony conjob, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary to damage me and the Trump Campaign? What… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

On Sunday, he also told ABC News that he notices Mueller’s “ability to induce people to say things that are not true, particularly people who are seeking a reduction in their sentence or people who have an ax to grind.”