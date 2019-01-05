TSA agents at major airports calling in sick amid government shutdown

Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers from at least four major airports have called in sick from work due to the lack of pay in the wake of the government shutdown, CNN reports.

The mass call outs inevitably mean air travel for Americans is less secure for the time being as the shutdown enters its second week.

A quarter of the government including TSA and the Department of Homeland Security has been without funding since Dec. 22.

An estimated 55,000 TSA employees who screen around 800 million passengers a year are considered “essential” and are among the 420,000 federal workers expected to continue working without pay.

New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, Texas’s Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and North Carolina airports, including Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, are experiencing the most vulnerability due to callouts, according to reports.

It remains unclear when the government will reopen as Democrats and Republicans remain at a standstill with neither party having the numbers required to force a bill to the President’s desk.

President Trump previously stated that he’d keep the government shutdown for “as long as it takes” to get funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

House Democrats, however, are not budging refusing to put border-wall funding in a bill to reopen the government with a handful of Republican leaders reportedly joining speaker Nancy Pelosi’s side.