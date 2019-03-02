TSA confirms employees still waiting on backpay from gov. shutdown

A significant amount of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees have not received all of the back-pay they are owed following the longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Despite promises that workers would get backpay for the shutdown, hundreds of TSA employees have not received backpay more than a month after the end of the partial government shutdown.

According to CNN, the delay stems from the partial paychecks that TSA employees received to encourage them to stay on the job during the 35-day shutdown.

In a statement, TSA put the number of employees who have not been paid in full at about 1,000.

“Of TSA’s 60,000 employees, approximately 1,000 throughout the country require some sort of pay correction,” the agency’s statement read. The agency says it continues to process those corrections, which mostly affect one pay period.

The median TSA salary is less than $41,000, according to 2017 data and published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This story is developing.