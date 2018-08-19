Twitter CEO and Trump Feud Over Political Tweets, Site Rules

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is addressing public and government perceptions that social media outlets are discriminating against certain political viewpoints.

In a new interview that aired over the weekend on CNN, Dorsey says, “We realize that more and more people have fear of companies like ours. He mentioned the “perceived power that companies like ours have over how they live and even think every single day.”

The comments came after Twitter experienced scrutiny for blocking the account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a one-week period starting this past Wednesday.

Dorsey elaborated, “Are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? We are not. Period. We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology. We look at behavior. I think we need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning. We need to remove all bias from how we act and our policies and our enforcement and our tools.”

On Saturday, President Trump responded by tweeting, “Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen.” He added, “they are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others.”

Twitter cited Jones for a tweet that linked to a live video of Jones discussing “web censorship.” In the video, Jones says, “Mainstream media is the enemy … but now it’s time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag.” He mention court action and says, “People need to have their battle rifles ready.”

In suspending Jones’ account, Twitter explained that users “may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so.”

Dorsey adds, “We can’t just keep changing” the rules “randomly, based on our viewpoints, because that just adds to the fear of companies like ours — making these judgments, according to our own personal views of who we like and who we don’t like — and taking that out upon those people. Those viewpoints change over time. And that just feels random and it doesn’t feel fair and it doesn’t earn anyone’s trust because you can’t actually see what’s behind it.”

