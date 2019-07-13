Two Americans Dead in Somalia Terror Attack

Two Americans are reportedly among the dead after a terrorist attack killed 26 people and injured 56 others at a hotel in Somalia.

Police say gunmen stormed the hotel after setting off a car bomb last night in the southern port city of Kismayo on Friday.

It took eleven hours for security forces to regain control and end the attack.

The regional state president said two Americans are among those killed.

One local official called it the deadliest attack in the city in seven years.

The terror group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying it targeted Jubaland state ministers, regional and federal lawmakers, as well as candidates in the hotel but officials have not confirmed at this time.

This story is developing.