Two arrested after attempting to steal checks from a mail drop box

A man and a woman have been arrested after they attempted to steal checks from a mail drop box for a third time.

The incident occurred just outside of a Lake Worth Beach City Annex mail drop.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, they caught 20-year-old Jorge Delgado-Fiallo and 18-year-old Isabela Montoya-Ramirez waiting in a vehicle just outside of the drop site. When authorities approached the pair, they then attempted to flee but crashed into the building.

The crash caused minor damage according to authorities.

Both Delgado-Fiallo and Montoya-Ramirez have been arrested and are charged with several counts of burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools and fleeing law enforcement.