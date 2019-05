With Memorial Day Weekend around the corner, rescue officials are warning about pool safety especially after two young boys drowned in an apartment pool in North Lauderdale.

The double drowning happened Wednesday night at a complex near State Road 441 and the Florida Turnpike

Neighbors told they saw the boys, aged 5 and 6, at the bottom of the pool.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, rescue crews took the boys to Northwest Medical Center where they died.