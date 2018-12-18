Two Chicago Police Officers Fatally Hit by Train

Chicago’s Police Department is mourning the death of two officers hit and killed by a commuter train while responding to a call of shots fired.
A commuter train hit the officers as they crossed the tracks heading to the city’s South Side.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson identified the officers as Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, both with less than three years on the job.
They were both husbands and fathers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Lawyer: Hugh Hefner’s Celebrity Sex Tapes To Be Shown At Bill Cosby Civil Trial Former Broward SOE Brenda Snipes Files Federal Lawsuit to Get Job Back Watch Live: Michael Flynn Sentenced Today for Lying to FBI WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence on Hand for SpaceX Launch at the Cape Ward Off Porch Pirates with High-Tech Glitter Bomb Packages Vice President Pence on Hand for SpaceX Launch at the Cape
Comments