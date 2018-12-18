Two Chicago Police Officers Fatally Hit by Train

Chicago’s Police Department is mourning the death of two officers hit and killed by a commuter train while responding to a call of shots fired.

A commuter train hit the officers as they crossed the tracks heading to the city’s South Side.

SEA OF BLUE: Procession honors fallen police officers who were killed by a train while pursuing a suspected gunman in Chicago. https://t.co/wKJgyoZHdU pic.twitter.com/hpK15k35XG — ABC News (@ABC) December 18, 2018

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson identified the officers as Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, both with less than three years on the job.

They were both husbands and fathers.