Two children rescued from vehicle after adults pass out at intersection

Two adults are now facing child neglect charges after authorities say the pair were found passed out inside of a vehicle with the two young children in the backseat.

The incident occurred in Tampa on Sunday near Interstate 275.

Witnesses contacted authorities after seeing the vehicle parked in the roadway with the children trapped inside.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found both adults identified as 37-year-old Scott Moreno and 32-year-old Shikira Ford unresponsive in the front seats of the vehicle. They then used naloxone, also known as Narcan, to revive the pair before escorting the children away from the scene.

Two children are now in good hands, thanks to #TeamHCSO deputies.

Deputies found them in a vehicle with the driver & front passenger passed out on Bearss Ave.

Both adults had to be administered #Narcan to be revived. They’re facing Child Neglect charges. #SheriffChadChronister pic.twitter.com/CJ7LQsHuvY — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 7, 2019

Authorities reported that the children where on harmed during the incident and are now in protective custody.

They also reported that narcotics were found inside of the vehicle.

Both adults face child neglect charges but Moreno, who was in the driver’s seat at the time, also faces a DUI charge.