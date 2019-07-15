Two dead, several injured after ride snaps in half at theme park

At least two people are dead and more than a dozen more have been injured after a ride snapped in half at an amusement park in India.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Kankaria Adventure Park in Ahmedabad.

According to the report, for unknown reasons, the main shaft of the ride snapped just as the ride began to gain momentum. As a result, those on the ride were thrown towards along with heavy machinery from the ride.

Ahmedabad: 2 people died&26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke this afternoon. Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation says,"Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter.Proper treatment is being given to injured." #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YmV1qS9w2F — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

Two people identified as 24-year-old Manali Rajwadi, and 22-year-old Mohammad Javed lost their lives due to injuries from the incident according to the police.

26 others were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation has been launched to determine what cause the ride to fall apart, whether the theme park had a proper licence to operate the ride, and to determine if the ride was up to maintenance standards.