Two Dozen Cars Stall Out After Filled With Tainted Fuel at Jupiter Station

More than 20 customers at a Mobil gas station on Indiantown Road in Jupiter Farms got bad gas that caused their cars to break down causing very expensive problems.

The gas station owner says he filed a claim with his insurance company to reimburse customers, but it was denied.

He says the insurance company told him it wasn’t the gas station’s fault…blaming the trucking company.

Some customers paid $1300 to fix their vehicle after pumping the tainted fuel into the engine.

Tainted fuel from gas station in Jupiter Farms causes nearly 20 cars to break down: https://t.co/tXSWR0PLBf pic.twitter.com/ua8Az9yom0 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 31, 2018

