Two Florida teens arrested after plotting to kill classmates

Two Florida teens are facing several charges after investigators found that they were plotting to kill several of their classmates.

The discovery was made last week at Avon park Middle School in Highlands County, Florida.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office a teacher found a folder detailing how the two 14-year-old girls planned to kill at least nine of their classmates.

The girls only identified as Delaney and Solange detailed how they planned to pick up, transport and kill three of the people on the list. While other notes inside the folder explained how they planned to carry and dispose of the bodies by burning or burying them at certain locations. The girls then details what they planned to wear during the murders, including “No nails,” and “no hair” showing.

Both girls have since been taken into custody and have been charged with nine counts of conspiracy to commit a capital felony of premeditated homicide, and 3 counts of felony conspiracy to commit kidnapping after several people on the list reported that they would like to press charges.