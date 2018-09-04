Two hospitalized after electrocuted at Lantana construction-site

Tuesday, two people are in the hospital after being electrocuted on a Palm Beach County construction site.
The accident occurred just after 2 p.m. at a work site near Lantana Road and Andrew Redding Road, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Furthermore, officials say the two workers were shocked after a crane touched a live power line.
One of the two workers who sustained injuries is receiving treatment at a trauma center while the other is reportedly being treated at an unnamed hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
