Two Killed as Plane Crashes into Autism Center

A small plane crashed into a children’s autism center near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, setting the building on fire and killing the pilot and passenger.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, eight adults and five children were inside the building when the crash happened. Teachers safely evacuated the children.  One teacher was slightly hurt and had to be treated.

The plane — a Cessna 335 — had taken off from the Executive Airport moments earlier, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was bound for Hilliard, near Jacksonville.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

