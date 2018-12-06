Two Marines Found After Crash, Five Still Missing

Search and rescue efforts continue off the coast of Japan where two U.S. Marine Corps aircraft collided Thursday.

Two of the seven Marines on the aircraft have been found with one reportedly in stable condition.

There are no details on the condition of the second.

The mishap occurred during a midair refueling exercise between an F/A-18 Hornet and a KC-130 fuel tanker about 55 miles from the coast of Southwest Japan.

