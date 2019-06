All northbound lanes of I-95 were blocked after Indiantown Road due to a crash involving two Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies who were hit by another driver.

At this time one northbound lane is open at Bridge Road.

Two MCSO Deputy SUV’s were badly damaged.

The deputies were responding to a crash when they were hit by another vehicle. A deputy responding says that vehicle did not obey the move over law.

One person was airlifted to the hospital.