Two North Carolina Fugitives Arrested in Florida After Standoff

Authorities in Tampa, Florida are reporting that they have arrested two fugitives after a standoff with the SWAT team.

The incident occurred over the weekend at an apartment complex in Treasure Island.

According to the report, 50-year-old Donald “Alfred” Billings and 26-year-old Alton Smoot reportedly opened fire on a deputy in Alleghany County, North Carolina during a traffic stop this month before fleeing the scene.

The deputy at the scene did not pursue the men, however, an investigation was opened on both suspects which led them to knowledge that Billings had an ex-girlfriend who lives in Tampa, Florida.

After watching the girlfriend’s apartment, the Pinellas sheriffs office found that Billings had taking up residence at the apartment.

The SWAT team was called out to the residence where they eventually used tear gas and set off flash bangs in order to arrest the Billings.

It was not said how Smoot was discovered, but, authorities did say they located and arrested him on Saturday before Billings was located.

Investigators also said found that the men had an AR-15, a machete, and a pipe bomb stashed inside of an apartment near St. Petersburg.

