Two of the three victims of the shooting in West Palm Beach identified

The Palm Beach Sheriffs office has released the identity of two people who where shot and killed in West Palm Beach on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred near the Palm Grove apartments along North Australian Avenue.

#BREAKING Shooting at Palm Grove Apartments on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach. At least 3 shot; at least 1 dead. @WestPalmPD responding. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/CYWt4Sfxjc — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) April 28, 2019

According to the report, 26-year-old Bernard Jones and 41-year-old Alan Bernard Newman were identified as the deceased victims.

One other victim, who has not been identified is in the hospital.

Authorities are reporting that they have one suspect in custody, however, they are still actively searching for other suspects that may have been involved. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact them at 800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.