Two packages sent to Rep. Maxine Waters

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was the intended recipient of two suspicious packages one sent to Los Angeles and the other to Washington D.C.

The packages sent to Waters are similar to the ones that have been sent to a series of prominent Democrats.

A report says the packages contained explosive devices inside it is unclear at this time whether it is capable of exploding.

Waters, a top Democrat on the House Financial Services committee, is known for her controversial past with the Trump administration.

Early this year, she was accused of encouraging violence against Trump officials.

Waters spoke out about the packages in an interview Thursday saying “I ain’t scared.”

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,” said Waters.