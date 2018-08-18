Two people shot during football game at Palm Beach Central High School

Friday night, two people were shot during the football game at Palm Beach Central High School, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

One victim was found on the property and the second was taken to a hospital by a friend, PBCSO says.

Both are being treated at local hospitals, one of the victim is reportedly in critical condition.

Additionally, both victims are adult males and not students in the Palm Beach County School System.

Authorities reported that it was not an active shooter situation.

Palm Beach Central was playing Dwyer High School when the shots were fired.

Students were taken to the bus loop by law enforcement, according to The Palm Beach County School District.

The school district also confirmed that Dwyer student athletes boarded the bus and were escorted back to the high school.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

