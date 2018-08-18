Two people shot during local High School Football Game

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office confirmed two people were shot during the football game at Palm Beach Central High School Friday night.

Police say one victim was found on the property and the second was taken to a hospital by a friend. Both victims are being treated at local hospitals. They are adult men and not students in the Palm Beach County School System. It should be noted that this was not a random act of violence.

The post Two people shot during local High School Football Game appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL man arrested after exposing himself at Panera Bread Missing FL teen sends letter to mom five years later, revealing she is alive Superintendent faces criticism amid Parkland students return to school Girl who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge charged with reckless endangerment Two people shot during football game at Palm Beach Central High School Gunfire reported during local High School Football Game
Comments