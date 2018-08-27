Fire rescue personnel in West Palm Beach has rescued two people who reported that they were trapped inside their apartment by their dog.

The incident occurred Monday morning at the 800 block of 19th St near Division Avenue.

According to the report, the dog bit the man and the woman before they were able to lock themselves in a separate room of the second-story apartment.

Fire officials used a ladder to get two people out of the apartment before they were able to secure the animal.

#Fire and @WestPalmPD crews were called out to a #dog that attacked 2 people. #firefighters had to ladder the building and take the victims out of the 2nd floor window for treatment. #thisiswhatwedo #since1894 pic.twitter.com/Nnzmrt95X9 — WPB Fire (@WPBfire) August 27, 2018

It is unclear what led to the attack or what authorities plan to do with the dog.

The post Two Rescued After Being Trapped in Home by Attacking Dog appeared first on 850 WFTL.