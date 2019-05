Authorities in Miami-Dade have placed two schools on lock down after a woman was fatally shot in the area.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m on the 400 block of Northwest 152nd Street.

Reporters in the area stated that the woman’s body was put under a yellow tarp just outside of a home, however, no other details were available.

Both Biscayne Gardens Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School have both been placed on lock down.

The shooting is still under investigation.