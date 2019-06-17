Two shot at Toronto Raptors victory celebration

Authorities in Toronto are reporting that two people were left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot during the Toronto Raptors victory celebration.

The incident occurred at Nathan Phillip’s Square were large crowds gathered to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA title.

Hundreds of people fled the scene during the shooting, however, many people continued to celebrate the victory as the celebration did not stop on the stage.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

It is unclear how many other people may have been injured due to the large amount of people who fled the area, however, it was reported that authorities arrested two people and recovered two fire arms.

Investigators are still at the scene.