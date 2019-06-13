Two Suspects Arrested For Torturing a Broward Plastic Surgeon with Blow Torch

Talk about a bad day. Two men are facing charges for kidnapping and torturing a doctor in Broward County.

Prosecutors say the two men, Justin Boccio and Serge Nkorina, face up to life in prison if convicted on the federal charges for allegedly forcing the plastic surgeon into a van and torturing him for hours. Police say the duo tased him, tied him to a chair, burned his hands with a blowtorch, beat him and forced him to drink until he passed out. Finally he give up information about tens of thousands of dollars in cash and the alarm code to his home. The two then apparently tried to rob the man’s home but were unsuccessful.

South Florida plastic surgeon kidnapped, tortured with blowtorch, prosecutors say https://t.co/vUsonIgvto — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 13, 2019

The complaint says the kidnappers dropped off the bound and passed out doctor in his car outside a Cheetah Gentleman’s Club, where he was discovered honking his car horn. He had burns on his hands and cuts on his face, according to the federal criminal complaint.

