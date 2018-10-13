Two Teens Arrested for Making Threats Towards Middle School

Authorities in Miami Springs have arrested two middle school student who reportedly made several threats towards their school using social media accounts.

The 13-year-old and the 14-year-old who have not been identified due to their ages, were arrested Friday afternoon after an investigation led authorities to question the teens about the post. Both teens are said to have admitted to participating in the incident during questioning.

The teens have since been charged with disruption of a school function and several counts of written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

