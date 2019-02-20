Two Women Busted For Running Human Trafficking Sex Ring on Treasure Coast

Two women are facing charges for running a human trafficking sex ring in multiple Florida counties.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the women involved in the sex ring were kept very busy…forced to have

sex with men at least eight times a day with no days off.

Snyder ring 2

Suspects Ruimei Li and Lixia Zhu are accused of keeping several women at massage parlors to work as prostitutes.

Snyder said dozens of “Johns” are going to be arrested and identified for being clients of the ring.

He said none of the human misery would have happened if it wasn’t for the men.

Multiple agencies were involved in the months long investigation into the ring, including the Department of Homeland Security.