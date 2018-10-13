Two Young Girls Die in an Apartment Fire in Pompano Beach

Two sisters were killed on Saturday when their apartment caught fire while their mom was at work. According to police, the girls have been identified as five-month-old Abigail Espinoza and 5-year-old Sofia Melendez. The 23-year-old mother, Jocelyn Melendez left the girls and their two-year-old brother under the supervision of her 15-year-old sister.

On Saturday, around 9:30am, neighbors noticed smoke coming from the family’s apartment unit at Banyan Club apartments at 1830 NE 48th St and called for help. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to tend to the fire and found the bodies of the two young girls. Officials are investigating how the fire started.

