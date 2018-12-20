Tyler Hadley Re-sentenced Today for Parents’ Murder with Hammer in Port St. Lucie Home

A re-sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin this morning at the St. Lucie County Courthouse for 25-year-old Tyler Hadley who is accused of brutally murdering his parents with a claw hammer when he was just 17.

A judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

But Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal overturned that sentence and ordered a re-sentencing with an alternative to a life sentence.

Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for each count of murder. Hadley’s defense is asking for a 40-year concurrent sentence.