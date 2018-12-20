Tyler Hadley Resentenced To Life in Prison for Bludgeoning Death of His Parents

A St. Lucie County judge has handed Tyler Hadley life in prison for the 2011 brutal beating deaths of his parents when he was 17.

Even though the judge upheld the two life sentences he did leave open the possibility of parole.

Hadley, who turned 25 on Sunday, remained still as St. Lucie County Circuit Judge Gary Sweet on Thursday ordered him to serve two life prison terms at the same time during a short hearing.

The sentence includes an automatic review after 25 years at which time a judge will determine if the life terms are still appropriate.

JUST IN: Resentencing hearing almost concluded for St Lucie County man convicted of murdering his parents in 2011 as a teen. Judge upholds two life sentences for Tyler Hadley. Watch live stream on https://t.co/xhkjkkFgJ5 pic.twitter.com/tv7lEKz1cR — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) December 20, 2018

After his conviction, a judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences “without the possibility of parole.” He was spared the death sentence due to his age.

But Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal overturned that sentence and ordered a re-sentencing with an alternative to a life sentence.

Prosecutors are asking for a life sentence for each count of murder. Hadley’s defense is asking for a 40-year concurrent sentence.

Watch hearing live here.