Type O Blood Is Needed!

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Red Cross is in need of Type O blood, as they are on less than a 2 day supply for hospitals. Type O blood can be used for all blood transfusions, making it very essential. Only 7 percent of the U.S population has type O so they are asking anyone who can help to please make an appointment to donate blood. Because this type of blood can be used with any transfusion, this is the blood they give to patients when the emergency rooms don’t have enough time to figure out the patients type. The Red Cross will be offering Amazon gift cards for a donation now until June 10th.