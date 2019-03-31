Tyson, Trump Fundraise at Mar-a-Lago

President Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

On Saturday night, the President hosted a private fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago that included the likes of former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

President Trump has been at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. It appears Mike Tyson was too pic.twitter.com/1IclCzyu7t — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 31, 2019

A source who is familiar with the event said it was organized by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee comprised of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. It was expected to raise more than $2 million for his re-election campaign. Trump’s March 10 fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago reportedly brought in $7 million.

The President’s Sunday plans are unknown. However, he and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to leave Palm Beach International Airport for the White House at 4 p.m.