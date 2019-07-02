U.S. Mint Considers St. Pete Artist’s Work for Coin Designs

The U.S. Mint is considering using the designs of St. Petersburg surrealist painter Steven Kenny for its Artist Infusion Program to create new coins.

“It’s still sinking in,” Kenny says about his shot at immortality.

Kenny says he is working on three pieces that he is submitting to the federal government, but said he has to keep quiet on the designs for now.

He said he’s not sure what coins his design will be featured on if they select his work, but if his work is selected, Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin will have the final say.

Kenny said it’s a huge opportunity, because if your work makes it on a coin, people will talk about you forever.