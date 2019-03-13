UK Parliament Gives Thumbs Down Brexit Vote

Britain’s Parliament soundly rejected the latest plan to leave the European Union.
Tuesday’s Brexit vote comes less than three weeks before the UK is scheduled to end its four-decade membership in the trading bloc.
In January, Parliament voted down the deal Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU over two years.
Parliament will now vote to leave the EU on March 29th without a withdrawal agreement or to extend the pullout date.

Prime Minister May has reportedly been told that the only way forward is for her to resign as PM before anymore damage is done to the party and the economy.

