UN Ambassador Resigns, President Trump has Accepted It

U.S.-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is reportedly out. President Trump says she will be leaving at the end of the year.

Various reports say President Trump has accepted Haley’s resignation. No reason has been given for the sudden and unexpected development.

Haley is a former Republican governor of South Carolina. She has served as UN ambassador since the start of the Trump administration.

The president says that they are leaving each others on good terms.

Apparently the resignation took John Bolton who is the National Security Adviser of the United States. and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by surprise.

The UN ambassadorship is a Cabinet-level post. Haley has been thought to be a rising star in the Republican Party and a likely future candidate for national office.

