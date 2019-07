The Broward County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a canal early Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:30 am in the 500 block of Southwest Second Street.

According to the report, witnesses noticed the unidentified victim enter the canal but contacted the police after the victim did not resurface.

The BSO dive team was able to recover the victim’s body.

Authorities are now investigating what caused the victim to enter the canal.