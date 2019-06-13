Universal’s new ‘Harry Potter’ ride attracts 10-hour wait

As Dumbledore once said ‘dark and difficult times lie ahead,’ specifically, for fans of the beloved Harry Potter series who want to partake in Universal’s newest wizard-themed ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

As of Thursday, an estimated 600-minute, 10-hour wait time is listed for the ride with some Universal goers taking to Twitter to describe their not so magical experience on the ride’s opening day.

It’s 5:40 and I have made it to the Islands of Adventure entrance on opening day of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. As long as there aren’t technical difficulties, I’ll definitely get a ride in before the storms hit today pic.twitter.com/XabVB3xb5x — Jonathan Cooper (@dxwwf3) June 13, 2019

“Due to anticipated excitement by our guests, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure may experience high demand,” the theme park wrote on its website.

The attraction opened on Tuesday to hundreds of ‘invitation only’ guests who took part in an event inside Islands of Adventure, complete with members of the motion picture cast, to welcome the theme park’s newest attraction.

The ride includes Hogwarts’ gamekeeper Hagrid as guests guide as they are put on motorbikes and sent through twists and turns while being surrounded by towering trees and creatures.

It is unclear when the wait time for the ride will decrease.