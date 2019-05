Harry Potter fans! The new ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is the newest ride expected to open June 13th in Islands of Adventure!

The park says the coaster will have seven launches, a free-fall vertical drop, will launch riders 65 feet in the air at a more than a 70-degree angle before dropping them backwards! This is the longest coaster in Florida featuring more than 5,000 feet of track! Will you be riding this adventure, this summer?!