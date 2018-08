Thursday, police found an unloaded handgun in the backpack of a student at John I. Leonard High School, according to the school district.

School Police arrested the student.

However, the age and grade of the student have not been released at this time.

The discovery came after a student tipped School Police, according to reports.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

The post Unloaded gun found on student at John I Leonard HS in Greenacres appeared first on 850 WFTL.