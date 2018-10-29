Up to $6,000 Reward Offered for Details in Double Murder Case

Authorities in Fort Pierce are asking for the public’s help in solving the double murder.

The incident occurred in back in April and was the city’s third homicide of the year.

Both 28-year-old Quincy Ratcliff and 34-year-old Toborrius Stevens were found shot to death and lying near a vehicle on 12th Street.

Authorities are still investigating the case, however, they need the public’s help.

The Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $3,000 per victim of the shooting, for information leading to the arrest of their killer or killers. You will remain anonymous by calling 800-273-TIPS.