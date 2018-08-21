Update: Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead

The father of missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts says authorities have located the body of his daughter.

Though not much has been said about the discovery, authorities did report that the 20-year-old’s body was located Tuesday morning in a field in Poweshiek County. She was still wearing her workout clothes.

Tibbetts vanished after a her usual run on July 18th in her hometown of Brooklyn. Investigators said she was last seen with her boyfriend Dalton Jack in his older brother’s home while they house and dog sat for him while he was out of town.

Dalton Jack told police that Mollie went out for her run around 7:30 pm and even sent him a Snapchat photo at some point but, he only became worried when she did not return home or answer any text messages.

Tibbetts’ family called authorities the next day after Mollie did not show up for work.

Investigators scoured the area and conducted hundreds of interviews in which they ruled out the Jack brothers as suspects.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has scheduled a news conference for 5:00 Eastern this afternoon, but have not yet released an official statement regarding reports of her death.

JUST IN: Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, nearly five weeks after the 20-year-old went missing near Brooklyn, Iowa. https://t.co/iqwyS6qPeg pic.twitter.com/dXbBOMISv0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

