Update: Suspect who Opened Fire on Authorities Taken into Custody

Authorities in Miami are reporting that they have captured the robbery suspect who opened fire on them and led them on a high-speed chase throughout Miami and Biscayne Bay.

The incident first occurred near 4th Street and Ocean Drive Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call about a suspect who robbed a valet attendant at gunpoint near a carport in Miami Beach and dispatched vehicles to the location. At some point, officers were fired on by a suspect in a white Dodge Challenger with New York plates and pursed the suspect across the MacArthur Causeway into the City of Miami.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle and then abandoned it in the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Multiple police agencies worked together to set up a perimeter from Northwest Seventh Court to Northwest Eighth Avenue and Northwest 11th to Northwest 12th streets.

The suspect was finally captured hours later.

No injuries were reported during this incident.