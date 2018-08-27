UPDATED: 3 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Jacksonville, Fla

UPDATE: Police now say there are three fatalities in the Jacksonville mass shooting. That includes the gunman, who has been identified as 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore, Maryland.

Officials say that Katz used a single handgun in the shooting, and then turned the gun on himself.

He is believed to have been disqualified from the video game tournament where the incident occurred.

——————————————————————-———-

Police and ATF officials are responding to a mass shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Madden NFL video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in the city’s downtown district, on Sunday afternoon.

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville TV stations are reporting that four people are dead and 11 more are injured, and gunshots were heard on livestreams of the event posted on social media.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also says that one suspect is dead.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The Office of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said:

Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing. Please follow @JSOPIO and all instructions from the Sheriff’s office regarding movement downtown. The mayor and Sheriff are expected to address media later today. — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) August 26, 2018

Governor Scott tweeted:

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

