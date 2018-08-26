UPDATED: 4 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting Incident in Jacksonville, Fla

Police and ATF officials are responding to a mass shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Madden NFL video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing, a marketplace in the city’s downtown district, on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville TV stations are reporting that four people are dead and 11 more are injured, and gunshots were heard on livestreams of the event posted on social media.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also says that one suspect is dead.

The Office of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said:

Governor Scott tweeted:

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.

