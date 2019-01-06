UPDATED: Children Killed in Crash ID’d; Truck Driver Had Citations

UPDATE:

The five children killed in the fiery I-75 crash near Gainesville while on their way to Walt Disney World have been identified, as have the two truck drivers who also lost their lives.

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victims as: 14-year-olds Joel Cloud and Jeremiah Warren, 13-year-old Cara Descant, 10-year-old Briena Descant, and 9-year-old Cierra Bordelan. All of the children were from Marksville, Louisiana. They were in a Pentecostal church van that was going to Disney World when the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The truck drivers have been identified as 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and 59-year-old Steve Holland of West Palm Beach. According to court records, Holland was ticketed between 2000 and 2014 in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Virginia for violations that included speeding, driving an unsafe vehicle, driving an overloaded vehicle and not carrying proof of insurance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least seven people are dead including five children in north Florida after a fiery head-on crash on Interstate 75.

Two semi-trucks and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash in Alachua County that spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel and engulfed the area in flames.

The crash involved two 18-wheelers, a passenger car and a passenger van. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Pat Riordan says one passenger vehicle and one truck were traveling northbound and collided. After they crashed the vehicles then plowed through the guard rail, causing the 18-wheeler to strike another semi truck traveling southbound head-on.



Police said several others were hurt in the crash, including some who were critically injured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but authorities said at least two tractor-trailers were involved and about 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway and ignited. https://t.co/cca7s7G6Lp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 4, 2019



The crash was so gruesome that many of the victims have not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.