UPDATED: Prosecution Still Doubts Smollett, as FBI Investigates

UPDATE:

Prosecutors continue to insist that actor Jussie Smollett made up a racist, anti-gay attack on himself to help his acting career. The “Empire” star still claims that he was assaulted by two men in downtown Chicago late at night.

Authorities abruptly dropped all charges against Smollett last Tuesday. In return, the actor agreed to allow the city of Chicago to keep his $10,000 bail. However, the FBI has launched an investigation into the prosecution’s decision to drop the charges.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats says that prosecutors “stand behind the investigation and the facts.”

When they drop cases, prosecutors will sometimes require that the defendant accept at least some responsibility.

—————————————————————————————————————–

ORIGINAL STORY:

The FBI is reportedly looking into why charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped as well as the head prosecutor in the case.

Kim Foxx the prosecutor who recused herself from the case and then came back on is accused of showing bias toward Smollet and his family, and even engaging in a series of text messages with a close family member before eventually dropping all charges, according to The Chicago Tribune.

State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx asked Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to turn over the investigation of Jussie Smollett’s reported attack to the FBI, according to communications provided to the Tribune.

Foxx reached out to Johnson after Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama, texted Foxx saying the actor’s family had unspecified “concerns about the investigation.”

Tchen, a close friend of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s wife, said she was acting on behalf of the ‘Empire’ actor and his family.

A relative later exchanged texts with Foxx.

The exchanges began Feb. 1, three days after Smollett claimed two men approached him near his Streeterville apartment building, yelled racists and homophobic slurs, hit him and put noose after his neck.

The exchange of messages occurred about two weeks before Smollet was indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report back on March 8.

“Spoke to the Superintendent Johnson,” Foxx emailed Tchen back on Feb. 1. “I convinced him to Reach out to FBI to ask that they take over the investigation.”

Foxx texted with Smollett’s relative, whose name was blacked out in copies released by her office that same day.

“Spoke to the superintendent earlier, he made the ask,” Foxx wrote. “Trying to figure out logistics. I’ll keep you posted.”

“Omg this would be a huge victory,” the relative replied.

“I make no guarantees, but I’m trying,” Foxx wrote back.