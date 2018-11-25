UPDATED: Trump to Leave PBC; Customs Closes Caravan Bridges in CA

3:40PM UPDATE:

On Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego shut down road and pedestrian bridges in both directions at San Ysidro, a major crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico. That action came after a group of migrants tried to breach the crossing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Trump is enjoying the final day of his holiday weekend in Palm Beach with some golf. He arrived at his golf club just before 9 a.m.

Trump started his Sunday morning with this tweet from his motorcade, apparently taking credit for falling oil prices:

So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

He also tweeted about the migrant caravan that continues to make its way to the border, as the incoming Mexican government announces it will not host those seeking asylum:

Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer). Dems created this problem. No crossings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018

That came after the government of incoming president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it will not serve as a “safe third country” for migrants seeking asylum after he takes office on December 1.

Additionally, incoming Interior Minister Olga Sanchez issued a statement that says, “There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government.” She added that the government’s main concern regarding the migrants is their well-being while in Mexico. Her response came as a result of the following report earlier on Saturday:

Trump administration reaches deal with Mexico to make asylum seekers wait outside U.S. while their claims are processed https://t.co/oQC6SW75Xc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 24, 2018

Meanwhile, President Trump and First Family will head back to Washington, D.C. on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., a day earlier than expected.

Their stay has kept the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) busy.

On Saturday, NORAD dispatched an F-15 fighter jet two times when civilian aircraft did not comply with flight restrictions related to the President’s visit.

The first intercept occurred around 12:30 p.m., when NORAD directed an F-15 “to investigate a Cessna 172 aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic controllers and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction area surrounding Palm Beach without proper clearance,” a NORAD statement said. It added that the fighter jet “escorted the aircraft out of the restricted airspace” and the incursion “was resolved without incident.”

The next intercept happened around 1:45 p.m., when an F-15 was sent to “investigate a Rockwell Commander aircraft that was not in communication with air traffic controllers and entered the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area surrounding Palm Beach, FL without proper clearance.”

The fighter jet escorted the aircraft from the flight restriction zone “without incident.”