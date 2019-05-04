Upset at Kentucky Derby After “Objection,” Long Shot Country House Wins

Spooked by the 150 thousand plus crowd the outright winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby, number “unlucky” 7 Maximum Security veered out of his lane and impeded the path of the second biggest long shot 65 to 1 shot to win the race, number 20 Country House.

The determination was made after fifteen agonizing minutes by the stewards who went to instant replay footage to make the decision.

Today’s shocking upset is the first time this type of objection and subsequent disqualification of a Kentucky Derby winner has occurred in race history.

The jockey on Maximum security explained that the horse is just “a youngster” and got distracted by the crowd’s cheers. Still, Maximum Security lead the Derby wire-to-wire, but ended up in last place.

The presentation of the blanket of roses and the trophy was drowned out by deafening boos by the crowd.

The owner of Country House said, “you never want to win that way and I feel terrible for Maximum Security.”

The trainer of Country House said, “you never want to back into a win, and we will have to prove ourselves in the future.”